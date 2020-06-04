Today is the 158th day of 2020 and the 80th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.
— In 1889, a fire destroyed all of downtown Seattle, Wash.
— In 1944, 155,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, France, on D-Day as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, began.
— In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon.
— In 2002, President George W. Bush proposed consolidating 22 federal agencies under a single, Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947-), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1954-), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956-), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963-), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967-), actor; Natalie Morales (1972-), TV journalist.
TODAY’S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “War is only a cowardly escape from the problems of peace.” — Thomas Mann, “This I Believe”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 86 — seasons Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pa., in 1934 (the theater remains closed as of mid-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, N.J., on this day in 1933.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 5) and last quarter moon (June 12).
