Today is the 334th day of 2019 and the 69th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1782, provisional articles of peace were signed in Paris between Britain and the United States, under which Britain recognized U.S. independence.
-- In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Finland.
-- In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, a major gun-control measure.
-- In 1999, Exxon Corp. and Mobil. Corp. completed their merger, creating the largest publicly held oil company in the world.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Swift (1667-1745), clergyman/satirist; Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) (1835-1910), writer; Winston Churchill (1874-1965), British politician; Dick Clark (1929-2012), TV personality/producer; Bill Walsh (1931-2007), football coach; Abbie Hoffman (1936-1989), political activist; Ridley Scott (1937- ), filmmaker; Mandy Patinkin (1952- ), singer/actor; Billy Idol (1955- ), singer-songwriter; Bo Jackson (1962- ), football and baseball player; Ben Stiller (1965- ), actor; Amy Ryan (1969- ), actress; Clay Aiken (1978- ), singer; Magnus Carlsen (1990- ), chess grandmaster.
TODAY'S FACT: Mark Twain published a number of pieces in newspapers and periodicals under a variety of pen names, including Thomas Jefferson Snodgrass, W. Epaminondas Adrastus Blab and John Snooks.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, the U.S. women's soccer team defeated Norway 2-1 to win the first Women's World Cup.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Loyalty to petrified opinions never yet broke a chain or freed a human soul in this world -- and never will." -- Mark Twain
TODAY'S NUMBER: 66 million -- copies sold of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," making it the best-selling album of all time, according to Guinness World Records. The album was released on this day in 1982.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 26) and first quarter moon (Dec. 3).