Today is the 351st day of 2022 and the 87th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
Today is the 351st day of 2022 and the 87th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1903, Orville Wright made the first controlled, sustained flight in an airplane.
-- In 1989, the first episode of "The Simpsons" aired.
-- In 1992, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed by the leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico.
-- In 2010, street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest of government mistreatment in Tunisia, becoming a catalyst for Arab Spring protests in the region.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892), poet; Ford Madox Ford (1873-1939), novelist; William Safire (1929-2009), columnist; Eugene Levy (1946- ), actor/comedian; Wes Studi (1947- ), actor; Bill Pullman (1953- ), actor; Rian Johnson (1973- ), filmmaker; Paula Radcliffe (1973- ), long-distance runner; Sarah Paulson (1974- ), actress; Giovanni Ribisi (1974- ), actor; Milla Jovovich (1975- ), actress; Manny Pacquiao (1978- ), boxer; Chase Utley (1978- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: An attempt to re-create the Wright brothers' inaugural flight on North Carolina's Outer Banks failed to take off in 2003, on the first flight's 100-year anniversary.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1933, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants 23-21 to win the first NFL Championship game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pride and reserve are not the only things in life; perhaps they are not even the best things. But if they happen to be your particular virtues you will go all to pieces if you let them go." -- Ford Madox Ford, "The Good Soldier"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 35 -- Emmy Awards won by "The Simpsons" as of 2022.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 16) and new moon (Dec. 23).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter the December Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MOVING SALE! FURNITURE, LAMPS, BEDS, ETC. SATURDAY 12/17/…
We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.