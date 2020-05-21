Today is the 144th day of 2020 and the 66th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
-- In 1846, Mexican President Mariano Paredes issued a manifesto unofficially declaring war on the United States.
-- In 1934, outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were fatally shot by police officers in Black Lake, La.
-- In 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) was established.
-- In 1960, a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778), botanist; Margaret Fuller (1810-1850), writer/feminist; Douglas Fairbanks (1883-1939), actor/filmmaker; Margaret Wise Brown (1910-1952), author; Artie Shaw (1910-2004), bandleader; Rosemary Clooney (1928-2002), singer/actress; Joan Collins (1933- ), actress/author; John Newcombe (1944- ), tennis player; Marvin Hagler (1954- ), boxer; Mitch Albom (1958- ), journalist/author; Drew Carey (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Melissa McBride (1965- ), actress; Jewel (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Ryan Coogler (1986- ), filmmaker; Aaron Donald (1991- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Hawaiian tsunami on this day in 1960 was triggered by a massive 9.5-magnitude earthquake off the Chilean coast that had killed thousands the day before.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1895, the Louisville Colonels forfeited a home game to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in the third inning because they ran out of baseballs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sacrifice is a part of life. It's supposed to be. It's not something to regret. It's something to aspire to." -- Mitch Albom, "The Five People You Meet in Heaven"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- estimated worldwide sales of Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon" in various formats since it was first published in 1947.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
