Today is the 327th day of 2019 and the 62nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1954, more than 25 years after "Black Thursday," the Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed its pre-Depression high.
-- In 1963, the first episode of the long-running science fiction drama "Doctor Who" aired on the BBC.
-- In 2001, the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia charged former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic with genocide for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict.
-- In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first female elected head of state in Africa.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid (1859-1881), outlaw; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: New Shepard, developed by the privately funded aerospace company Blue Origin, became the first rocket to fly to space and return to Earth in a controlled, vertical landing on this day in 2015.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, the first play-by-play of a football game was broadcast on the radio, featuring the Aggies of Texas A&M hosting the Longhorns of the University of Texas.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being optimistic is like a muscle that gets stronger with use. Makes it easier when the tough times arrive. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel." -- Robin Roberts, "Everybody's Got Something"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.8 million -- estimated population of Liberia in July 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).