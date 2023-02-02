Today is the 35th day of 2023 and the 46th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected the first president of the United States by the Electoral College.
-- In 1938, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length Walt Disney animated film, was released in the United States.
-- In 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army, an American revolutionary group, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst in Berkeley, Calif.
-- In 2004, Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg launched thefacebook.com, the site that would eventually become Facebook.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Fernand Leger (1881-1955), artist; Charles Lindbergh (1902-1974), aviator; Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945), theologian/Holocaust victim; Rosa Parks (1913-2005), civil rights activist; Betty Friedan (1921-2006), writer/activist; George Romero (1940-2017), filmmaker; Lawrence Taylor (1959- ), football player; Clint Black (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Rob Corddry (1971- ), actor/comedian; Oscar de la Hoya (1973- ), boxer; Gavin DeGraw (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Snow White has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, skipper Dennis Conner sailed to victory in the America's Cup yacht race, redeeming his loss in 1983, which was the first time an American had failed to win the 132-year-old event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear." -- Rosa Parks
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.96 billion -- monthly active users of Facebook, as reported by the company in October 2022.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first-quarter moon (Jan. 28) and full moon (Feb. 5).
