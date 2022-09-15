Today is the 260th day of 2022 and the 89th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia's Constitutional Convention.
-- In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Md., resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.
-- In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.
-- In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange re-opened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rube Foster (1879-1930), baseball player/manager; William Carlos Williams (1883-1963), physician/poet; Hank Williams Sr. (1923-1953), singer-songwriter; George Blanda (1927-2010), football player; Anne Bancroft (1931-2005), actress; Ken Kesey (1935-2001), author; Phil Jackson (1945- ), basketball player/coach; Baz Luhrmann (1962- ), filmmaker; Kyle Chandler (1965- ), actor; Jimmie Johnson (1975- ), race car driver; Flo Rida (1979- ), rapper; Alex Ovechkin (1985- ), hockey player; Patrick Mahomes (1995- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: NASA unveiled its first space shuttle, Enterprise, at a ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., on this day in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Barry Bonds became just the third baseball player in history (after Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth) to hit 700 career home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All I know is this: Nobody's very big in the first place, and it looks to me like everybody spends their whole life tearing everybody else down." -- Ken Kesey, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- years a state of war had existed between Israel and Egypt when the Camp David accords were signed on this day in 1978.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Sept. 17).
