TODAY’S HISTORY:
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1605, Guy Fawkes was arrested in a Westminster Palace cellar, which thwarted the Gunpowder Plot to assassinate King James I of England and Ireland.
— In 1940, incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated challenger Wendell Willkie to win an unprecedented third presidential term.
— In 2009, a U.S. Army major fatally shot 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood in Texas.
— In 2017, a gunman fatally shot 26 people and wounded 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ida Tarbell (1857-1944), journalist; Roy Rogers (1911-1998), actor/singer; Vivien Leigh (1913-1967), actress; Art Garfunkel (1941-), singer; Sam Shepard (1943-2017), playwright/actor; Bill Walton (1952-), basketball player/commentator; Bryan Adams (1959-), singer-songwriter; Tilda Swinton (1960-), actress; Famke Janssen (1965-), actress; Sam Rockwell (1968-), actor; Bubba Watson (1978-), golfer; Kevin Jonas (1987-), musician; Odell Beckham Jr. (1992-), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: American inventor George B. Selden patented the first automobile on this day in 1895.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1994, 45-year-old George Foreman knocked out 26-year-old Michael Moorer to become the oldest boxer to win the heavyweight championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The most authentic endings are the ones which are already revolving towards another beginning. That’s genius.” — Sam Shepard
TODAY’S NUMBER: $100 — amount of the fine levied against suffragist Susan B. Anthony for voting, which was illegal for women, on this day in 1872.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
