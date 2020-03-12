Today is the 74th day of 2020 and the 85th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.
-- In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.
-- In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.
-- In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941- ), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Of the 523 fugitives who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 10 were women.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive tackle Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The world can only be grasped by action, not by contemplation. The hand is the cutting edge of the mind." -- Diane Arbus
TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- record number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 9) and last quarter moon (March 16).
