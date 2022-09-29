Today is the 274th day of 2022 and the 10th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.
— In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.
— In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match in the Philippines.
— In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 injuries.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helio Gracie (1913-2009), martial artist; Walter Matthau (1920-2000), actor; Jimmy Carter (1924-), 39th U.S. president; William Rehnquist (1924-2005), United States chief justice; Tom Bosley (1927-2010), actor; Richard Harris (1930-2002), actor; Julie Andrews (1935-), actress; Rod Carew (1945-), baseball player; Tim O’Brien (1946-), author; Esai Morales (1962-), actor; Mark McGwire (1963-), baseball player; Zach Galifianakis (1969-), actor/comedian; Rupert Friend (1981-), actor; Brie Larson (1989-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1957, the first paper currency bearing the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” entered circulation.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1961, Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, breaking the single-season record that had been held by Babe Ruth since 1927.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A lot of my life happened in great, wonderful bursts of good fortune, and then I would race to be worthy of it.” — Julie Andrews
TODAY’S NUMBER: $3.50 — adult ticket price at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., when it opened on this day in 1971. The one-day ticket price (age 10 and up) in 2022 is $109.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
