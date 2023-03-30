Today is the 91st day of 2023 and the 13th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
Today is the 91st day of 2023 and the 13th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1826, Samuel Morey received the patent for the first internal combustion engine.
-- In 1945, Operation Iceberg began as U.S. troops landed on the Japanese island of Okinawa.
-- In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, which required the surgeon general's warning on tobacco products and banned cigarette ads on radio and TV.
-- In 2011, a mob protesting the burning of the Quran attacked the United Nations compound in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, causing the deaths of 13 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898), German political leader; Edmond Rostand (1868-1918), playwright; Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), composer; Milan Kundera (1929- ), author; Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016), actress; Ali MacGraw (1939- ), actress; Samuel Alito (1950- ), Supreme Court justice; Rachel Maddow (1973- ), TV personality; David Oyelowo (1976- ), actor; Asa Butterfield (1997- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Two monumental innovations in meteorology occurred on April 1: In 1875, Francis Galton published the first newspaper weather map; in 1960, TIROS-1, the first weather satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, the eighth-seeded Villanova Wildcats defeated the top-seeded and heavily favored Georgetown Hoyas 66-64 in the NCAA championship game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Dogs are our link to Paradise. They don't know evil or jealousy or discontent." -- Milan Kundera, "The Unbearable Lightness of Being"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $2.35 trillion -- value of Apple Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne on this day in 1976.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Huge Yard Sale 1502 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany. Store Fixtur…
TEL Technology Center America, LLC is seeking a Principal…
SOFA & LOVESEAT FOR SALE Light brown color, practical…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.