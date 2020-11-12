Today is the 319th day of 2020 and the 54th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" was published.
-- In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.
-- In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
-- In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), U.S. senator; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O'Rourke (1947- ), journalist/author; Prince Charles (1948- ), Prince of Wales; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Curt Schilling (1966- ), baseball player; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Va.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, a plane carrying 37 Marshall University football players, as well as the team's head coach, several assistant coaches, doctors and staff members, Marshall's athletic director and 25 team boosters, crashed outside an airport near Huntington, West Virginia, killing all on board.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it." -- P.J. O'Rourke
TODAY'S NUMBER: $84.7 million -- highest amount paid for an original Claude Monet painting. "Nympheas en fleur (Water Lilies in Bloom)" was sold at a Christie's auction in New York on May 8, 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Nov. 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.