Today is the 354th day of 2020 and the 89th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1777, the Continental Army under George Washington set up winter quarters in Valley Forge, Pa.
-- In 1932, the first BBC World Service radio broadcast aired, as "Empire Service."
-- In 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Bill Clinton.
-- In 2011, North Korea announced that dictator Kim Jong Il had died two days earlier.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), historian; Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982), Soviet leader; Jean Genet (1910-1986), author; Edith Piaf (1915-1963), singer/actress; Cecily Tyson (1924- ), actress; Al Kaline (1934-2020), baseball player; Richard Leakey (1944- ), paleoanthropologist; Robert Urich (1946-2002), actor; Reggie White (1961-2004), football player; Criss Angel (1967- ), magician; Tyson Beckford (1970- ), model; Alyssa Milano (1972- ), actress; Warren Sapp (1972- ), football player; Jake Gyllenhaal (1980- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Cecily Tyson, born on this day in 1924, was the first African American woman to receive an honorary Oscar, awarded in November 2018.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Brigham Young University's football team, down 20 points with three minutes to play, staged an improbable comeback to defeat Southern Methodist University in the Holiday Bowl, 46-45.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think when you begin to think of yourself as having achieved something, then there's nothing left for you to work towards. I want to believe that there is a mountain so high that I will spend my entire life striving to reach the top of it." -- Cecily Tyson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- astronauts in the Apollo program who set foot on the moon's surface. The last manned lunar flight, Apollo 17, returned to Earth on this day in 1972.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 14) and first quarter moon (Dec. 21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.