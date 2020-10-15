Today is the 291st day of 2020 and the 26th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
— In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.
— In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.
— In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947-), actor; Mae Jemison (1956-), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959-), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962-), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969-), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969-), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972-), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games in Mexico City for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Once I got into space, I was feeling very comfortable in the universe. I felt like I had a right to be anywhere in this universe, that I belonged here as much as any speck of stardust, any comet, any planet.” — Mae Jemison
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 — performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller’s first play, “The Man Who Had All the Luck,” before it closed to poor reviews.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 16) and first quarter moon (Oct. 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.