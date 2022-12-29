Today is the 364th day of 2022 and the 10th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
Today is the 364th day of 2022 and the 10th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1853, the United States completed the Gadsden Purchase, establishing the border with Mexico.
— In 1916, a group of Russian aristocrats carried out the murder of Rasputin, private adviser to the ruling Romanov family.
— In 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was officially established.
— In 2006, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was executed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), writer; Bo Diddley (1928-2008), singer-songwriter; Sandy Koufax (1935-), baseball player; Davy Jones (1945-2012), singer; Patti Smith (1946-) singer-songwriter; Meredith Vieira (1953-), TV journalist; Tracey Ullman (1959-), actress/comedian; Sean Hannity (1961-), TV host; Tiger Woods (1975-), golfer; Laila Ali (1977-), boxer; Tyrese Gibson (1978-), singer/actor; Eliza Dushku (1980-), actress; LeBron James (1984-), basketball player; Ellie Goulding (1986-), singer/songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Though historically known as “The Mad Monk,” infamous Russian mystic Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin had left Verkhoture Monastery and returned to his home village by age 19, well before completing his training.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1908, a special commission tasked with discovering the origins of baseball ruled that Abner Doubleday had invented the sport in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1839. The finding has since been debunked.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I opened the door for a lot of people, and they just ran through and left me holding the knob.” — Bo Diddley
TODAY’S NUMBER: 31 — record-setting number of tropical and subtropical storms in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 29) and full moon (Jan.6).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter the December Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
1992 JEEP CHEROKEE 4 door, white, $2,000. Call 229-894-3110
German shepherd puppies AKC. Black and tan colored 1st. s…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.