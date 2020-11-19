Today is the 326th day of 2020 and the 61st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.
-- In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.
-- In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.
-- In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d'Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world." -- Voltaire
TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Nov. 21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.