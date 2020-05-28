Today is the 151st day of 2020 and the 73rd day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.
— In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.
— In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns.
— In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Carl Faberge (1846-1920), goldsmith/jeweler; Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943-), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964-), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964-), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965-), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971-), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972-), baseball player; CeeLo Green (1974-), singer-songwriter; Clint Bowyer (1979-), race car driver.
TODAY’S FACT: Abraham Lincoln’s only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1911, Ray Harroun, driving a Marmon Wasp equipped with the first rearview mirror, won the first Indianapolis 500.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My job is to steel the backbone of people on the frontlines of social justice struggles, and put wind in the sails of those struggles and people who are fighting on a daily basis, at a grassroots level for the things I believe in.” — Tom Morello
TODAY’S NUMBER: 36 — Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln’s death, including those that had seceded.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 29) and full moon (June 5).
