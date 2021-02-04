Today is the 37th day of 2021 and the 48th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1778, representatives of the United States and France signed an alliance in Paris.
-- In 1788, Massachusetts ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the sixth U.S. state.
-- In 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regnant of the United Kingdom when her father, King George VI, died of cancer.
-- In 1985, President Ronald Reagan defined the key concepts of his foreign policy, which the media dubbed "The Reagan Doctrine," during his State of the Union Address.
-- In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Aaron Burr (1756-1836), politician/U.S. vice president; Babe Ruth (1895-1948), baseball player; Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), 40th U.S. president; Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016), actress; Francois Truffaut (1932-1984), filmmaker/critic; Tom Brokaw (1940- ), journalist/author; Bob Marley (1945-1981), singer-songwriter; Natalie Cole (1950-2015), singer-songwriter; Axl Rose (1962- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Massachusetts had the third-largest population of the 13 colonies in 1770, at 235,808. The state's population is currently estimated at 6.9 million.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, the Boston Red Sox signed Ted Williams for $135,000, which was then the highest salary in baseball.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'" -- Ronald Reagan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 75 -- percentage of Israel's population that is Jewish.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last-quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.