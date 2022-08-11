TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1521, Hernando Cortes captured the capital of the Aztec empire, Tenochtitlan (later Mexico City), after a three-month siege.
— In 1907, the first gasoline-powered taxicab took fares in New York City.
— In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.
— In 1961, East German soldiers began constructing a barbed-wire barrier between the eastern and western parts of Berlin.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Annie Oakley (1860-1926), sharpshooter; Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), film director; Ben Hogan (1912-1997), golfer; Fidel Castro (1926-2016), Cuban president; Don Ho (1930-2007), singer; Philippe Petit (1949-), tightrope walker; Dan Fogelberg (1951-2007), singer-songwriter; Paul Greengrass (1955-), film director; John Slattery (1962-), actor; Valerie Plame (1963-), CIA agent/author; Shani Davis (1982-), Olympic speedskater; Sebastian Stan (1982-), actor; Devin and Jason McCourty (1987-), football players; DeMarcus Cousins (1990-), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Alfred Hitchcock never won an Academy Award for directing. When he was honored with the Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, his speech was five words long: “Thank you, very much indeed.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, Baseball Hall of Famer Satchel Paige pitched his first complete game at age 42.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Give them pleasure. The same pleasure they have when they wake up from a nightmare.” — Alfred Hitchcock
TODAY’S NUMBER: 305 — women who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (women were allowed to enlist for office, clerical and secretarial duties) in 1918.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 11) and last quarter moon (Aug. 18).
