Today is the 302nd day of 2022 and the 38th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY:
— In 1929, the New York Stock Exchange crashed in what came to be called “Black Tuesday,” marking the beginning of the Great Depression.
— In 1966, the newly formed National Organization for Women held its first national conference.
— In 1969, the first connection on ARPANET (the precursor to the internet) was made between computers at UCLA and Stanford Research Institute.
— In 2004, European leaders signed the first constitution of the European Union.
— In 2015, China announced the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fanny Brice (1891-1951), singer/comedian; Bill Mauldin (1921-2003), cartoonist; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (1938-), Liberian president; Bob Ross (1942-1995), painter/instructor; Richard Dreyfuss (1947-), actor; Lee Child (1954-), author; Dan Castellaneta (1957-), actor; David Remnick (1958-), journalist/editor; Joely Fisher (1967-), actress; Winona Ryder (1971-), actress; Gabrielle Union (1972-), actress; Ben Foster (1980-), actor; India Eisley (1993-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa’s first female elected head of state.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) made his professional boxing debut, winning a six-round decision over Tunney Hunsaker.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People don’t know what to do with you if you are not trying to assimilate.” — Gabrielle Union, “We’re Going To Need More Wine”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 77 — age of astronaut John Glenn when he flew into orbit aboard the space shuttle Discovery on this day in 1998, 37 years after he became the first American to orbit the Earth.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 31).
