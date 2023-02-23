Today is the 56th day of 2023 and the 67th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1836, Samuel Colt received the patent for his revolving-cylinder pistol.
-- In 1901, J.P. Morgan incorporated the United States Steel Corporation.
-- In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, which gives Congress the power to levy income taxes, went into effect.
-- In 1991, the Warsaw Pact, a mutual defense agreement between Central and Eastern European communist states, was declared disbanded.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919), artist; Enrico Caruso (1873-1921), opera singer; John Foster Dulles (1888-1959), diplomat; Zeppo Marx (1901-1979), actor; Bobby Riggs (1918-1995), tennis player; Ralph Stanley (1927-2016), musician; George Harrison (1943-2001), singer-songwriter; Jack Handey (1949- ), humorist; Tea Leoni (1966- ), actress; Sean Astin (1971- ), actor; Chelsea Handler (1975- ), comedian; Rashida Jones (1976- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Claude Monet were friends and often painted together; several of their works were painted at the same time in the same locations, from different angles.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, Cassius Clay defeated Sonny Liston in a stunning upset to win the heavyweight boxing crown. Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali the following week.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I hope if dogs ever take over the world and they choose a king, they don't just go by size, because I bet there are some Chihuahuas with some good ideas." -- Jack Handey, "Deep Thoughts"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,060 -- pairs of shoes notoriously left behind by Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos when she and her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos, were forced to flee the country on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 20) and first quarter moon (Feb. 27).
