Today is the 281st day of 2022 and the 17th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
Today is the 281st day of 2022 and the 17th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY:
-- In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire leveled three square miles, leaving 100,000 homeless and more than 300 dead.
-- In 1945, President Harry Truman announced that the United States would share its knowledge of the atomic bomb exclusively with Britain and Canada.
-- In 2005, an earthquake on the border of India and Pakistan killed more than 75,000 people and left 3 million homeless.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Heinrich Warburg (1883-1970), physiologist/physician; Frank Herbert (1920-1986), author; Harvey Pekar (1939-2010), writer; Jesse Jackson (1941- ), civil rights leader; Chevy Chase (1943- ), comedian/actor; R.L. Stine (1943- ), children's author; Sigourney Weaver (1949- ), actress; Darrell Hammond (1955- ), actor/comedian; Matt Damon (1970- ), actor; Nick Cannon (1980- ), actor/TV personality; Bruno Mars (1985- ), singer; Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. (1993- ), race car driver; Bella Thorne (1997- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire, a fire in Peshtigo, Wisc., (about 250 miles outside of Chicago) destroyed the town and claimed more than 1,200 lives.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1956, the New York Yankees' Don Larsen pitched the first and only perfect World Series game, against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The mind commands the body and it obeys. The mind orders itself and meets resistance." -- Frank Herbert, "Dune"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $33.2 billion -- estimated cost (in 2022 dollars) of the Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bombs, through August 1945.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Backyard Sale, Saturday, October, 8th from 8:00-1:00 anti…
MOVING SALE @ 1711 PINEKNOLL LANE, ALBANY. Saturday Oct 8…
Multifamily Sale, Sat. 10/08, 7:30 am to 1pm, 3706 Quail …
Enter the October Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.