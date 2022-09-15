Take on something new and exciting, and let go of the things you have no control over. If you want to get ahead, you must be open and responsive to opportunities that come your way. There is no time to waste and plenty you can accomplish if you are ready, willing and able to make a move on command.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing undone or in someone else's hands. Look at the price tag before you part with your cash, and consider the stress that comes with debt before you embark on a big commitment.

