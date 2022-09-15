Take on something new and exciting, and let go of the things you have no control over. If you want to get ahead, you must be open and responsive to opportunities that come your way. There is no time to waste and plenty you can accomplish if you are ready, willing and able to make a move on command.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing undone or in someone else's hands. Look at the price tag before you part with your cash, and consider the stress that comes with debt before you embark on a big commitment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Socializing will be informative. Ask questions and be a part of the conversation, and you'll meet people who encourage you to add to your knowledge, skills and experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a physical approach to whatever you pursue. Be the one to enforce change if that's what you want. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Discuss opportunities with a like-minded colleague.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rely on intelligence to get you through your day. Refuse to let emotional matters take precedence over what's important to you. Walk away from negativity and lies. Finish what you start.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think before you spend. Pay attention to detail and gather information before deciding what to do next. Be prepared to retrace your steps. A change at home will benefit you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Not everyone will agree with you. Don't hesitate to head in a direction that suits your needs. You can't please everyone, but you can offer your blessing and get the same in return.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take anything or anyone for granted. Look at what you are up against and take steps to deal with any obstacles. A reserved attitude is favored. Positive change begins with you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Travel about, ask questions and wrap your head around your objective. You can make a difference if you draw on people who can deliver the goods and complement what you offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A joint venture will lead to emotional mayhem. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others, and you will receive compliments and interest in your work. Carry out your plan yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be realistic and promise only what's feasible. Taking on too much will leave you in a compromising position. Put your heart and soul into something that matters to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll come up with unique solutions that result in unexpected opportunities. Dig deep, gather information and prepare to dazzle onlookers. Heed the lessons of your personal experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay focused on what's important. Don't let anyone sidetrack you or coerce you into something that benefits them instead of you. Gather information and pick up skills that will boost your income.
