Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Keep moving forward at warp speed until you feel confident that you can start something new and exciting without feeling stressed about what you've left undone. Settle arguments and free yourself from mistakes or grievances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Follow your heart, spend time with a loved one and find a way to improve your life. Taking care of your responsibilities will help ward off complaints. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a change for the right reasons. Refuse to let your emotions dictate what you do or how you treat a loved one. Make peace, love and happiness priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take time to figure out what you want to do, how to budget and ways to keep your family close and safe. Romance is in the stars. Protect what's yours.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stop worrying about what others do. Take facts into consideration and refuse to let your emotions dictate what you do or say. Focus on progress, not on discord.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities and financial well-being. Make decisions for the right reasons, not because someone is pressuring you to pick sides. Stick to the facts and choose wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for interesting new ways to take care of financial, health or contractual matters. Look for solutions that benefit everyone. Beware of people trying to sell you something.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to the people you love. Speak from the heart to gain respect and get the go-ahead to initiate positive change. Nurture important relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Check your motives before you leap into action. Consider what it is you are trying to prove or obtain. When uncertainty sets in, sit tight and wait. Look inward and work on personal growth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on what you can accomplish. Use your intelligence, skills and contacts to forge ahead. Make peace, love and happiness priorities. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of yourself. Think before you act, or you may end up in a dispute with a loved one. Moderation will be necessary if you want to avoid criticism. Work on self-control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what makes you happy. If someone doesn't like the changes you make, you might want to rethink the relationship. Fitness and self-improvement are favored. Share your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take part in a movement to bring about positive change. Stand up for your rights, but don't cross a line that puts you or your reputation in jeopardy. An unexpected encounter will change things.
