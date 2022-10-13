Settle in and get things done. Put together a plan and eliminate what you no longer need in your life to make room for what you want to accomplish. You can make this a year to remember if you give yourself the freedom to turn negatives into positives. Focus on what will make a difference and bring you joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Don't miss out because you are too scared to make a move. Follow your heart and reach for the stars. You'll have the discipline to reach your goal.

