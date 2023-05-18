Simplify your life. Consider your objective and the best way to achieve your goal. Use your charm to drum up support, suggestions and hands-on help. Stop pondering over the past and start living life your way. Let go of what’s holding you back and replace it with fresh ideas and renewed faith in yourself and your ability to get things done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get in the conversation and let your voice make a difference. Offer an upbeat picture of what’s possible and how you can use your skills. Nudge others to ensure you get the backup you need.

