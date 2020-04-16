Take good care of your health, wealth and personal life. Stick to the truth and live up to your promises. Use your charm and intelligence, not brute force, to get your way. The facts will matter, and letting others know where they stand and how you feel will make your life easier.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Excessive behavior will work against you. Don't let someone tempt you to overspend. Let go of the past and of people who are a terrible influence. Keep your personal information secret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change begins within. Share your thoughts and intentions, and someone will offer an honest opinion. If you consider people's suggestions, you'll receive help as well as emotional support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will oppose you if you push your beliefs. Share your motives to avoid backlash. A last-minute change someone makes should not be allowed to ruin your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep busy to alleviate stress. Don't let someone ruin your day. Consider the changes you can make that will improve your life and important relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't overspend when trying to make an impression. If someone wants to do business with you, it will be because of your skills, reputation and ability to deliver on time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Observe the way someone responds to what you do to figure out how much he or she cares. Don't waste time on a relationship that lacks equality.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people who enjoy the same things you do. Don't let anyone limit what you can do or put demands on you. Know when to say no. Your happiness is your responsibility.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let someone back you into a corner or pick a fight with you. Choose to do something that allows you to hone your skills and expand your circle of friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let someone from your past interfere in your life. Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust. Put romantic plans in place and make a big commitment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't fold under pressure. Stick to a budget and to the plans that make you feel comfortable. A lifestyle change will save you money. Be frank to avoid a misunderstanding.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who expects too much from you. Concentrate on what will bring you the highest returns. Turn an idea or skill into a prosperous venture.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional confusion will set in if you are vague. Get your point across and ask direct questions. Take better care of your health and well-being.
