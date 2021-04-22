Stand tall, set your sights on your long-term goals and make the necessary adjustments to ensure success. Refuse to let negativity set in or those opposed to your ideas interfere. Know what you want, and use the power of persuasion to get your way. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go over details and make adjustments before making a decision that affects your income or finances. Take better care of your physical and mental well-being. Take a break and relax.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check out professional opportunities and make adjustments to your resume. Be clear regarding your expectations and long-term goals. Challenge yourself and strive to be your very best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the high road and do what you can to help others. Discuss shared responsibilities. Keeping things fair will help dismiss discord. Make positive adjustments at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You don’t have to put up with being bullied or taken for granted. If you don’t like something, make adjustments. Refuse to let anyone limit your freedom of speech or your happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will lift your spirits. A chance to discover something exciting will alter the way you think. Make personal adjustments that will push you in a new direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you’ll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities. A partnership that is challenging and intense will pay off. Think about making some professional changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got your ideas regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what’s most important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen to others, but don’t share your opinions. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don’t take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don’t abide by the rules.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface. Address issues quickly to turn a difficult situation into something new and exciting. Don’t let someone from your past meddle in your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider the pros and cons of any situation you face. Listen carefully, ask questions and don’t feel pressured to make a premature decision. Time is on your side.
