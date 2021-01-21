Make adjustments at home and in your personal life that will bring you joy. Take responsibility for your happiness, and work on spending more time with upbeat people who are just as eager as you to make life better. Take control of your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take your time, plan your actions and head in a direction that will satisfy you mentally, physically and financially. Say no to anyone asking for too much and yes to those offering equality.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Set your sights on your goals, then proceed. Don't make promises you are going to have trouble honoring. A kind gesture you offer a friend or relative will make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reconnect with an old friend or colleague, and it will provide insight into new possibilities that can improve your earning potential. Do something that's mentally stimulating.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you rush into something prematurely, you'll have second thoughts. Excess of any kind will set you back one way or another. Be sensitive to the needs of others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get involved in something that interests you. Do your best to improve your resume or lifestyle. A discussion you have with someone regarding work will give insight into possibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what you can to help others, but don't pay for someone else's mistake. Offer love, support, innovative suggestions and hands-on help, but not your hard-earned cash. Tell a loved one how you feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Ask, and you shall receive. Refuse to let others interfere with your plans. If you follow your heart, opportunities will develop. An optimistic attitude will create a stir.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Work hard, and it will ease your mind and allow you to enjoy time with a loved one late in the day. A change of plans will turn out to be to your advantage. Don't be afraid to make the first move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get your responsibilities out of the way and offer to help a friend or relative. What you do for others will be appreciated and will encourage better relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will surface when you are interacting with old friends and relatives. Take action, and do your best to make things happen. Your input will be appreciated. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Change the way you handle money. Put a budget in place, and consider investments that will keep you from overspending. The less available cash you have on hand, the better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Revisit the past, and you'll avoid making the same mistake twice. Look over your options, and don't feel pressured to make decisions if uncertainty prevails. Take an unusual approach.
