Put everything in perspective before making a change. Don't let others push you or dictate the pace of your life. Take it upon yourself to make decisions that put your mind at ease and give you the room you need to make alterations along the way. Strive for balance and integrity, and avoid uncertainty and indulgence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Say little and do a lot. Keep your thoughts to yourself and focus on attaining what you want to achieve. Don't allow your emotions to overrule what you know is right and best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be direct, and you'll avoid someone taking your remarks out of context. Live up to your promises. Change is inevitable. Get your facts straight, then proceed with confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Hold on to your thoughts. Time is on your side, so make sure your strategy will bring the outcome you desire. Take a break, and you will gain perspective on what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface if you can't get along with a loved one. Fill your day with activities that require physical action, and it will help you avoid an emotional debate. Choose love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Having a realistic view of what's possible will help you overcome the pitfalls of uncertainty. Make improvements to the way you handle and earn your cash. Verify all information you uncover.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Seize the moment and take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. Your confident decision-making will elicit respect from your peers. Personal improvements will mark a new beginning.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep the peace. Don't jump to conclusions or take anything or anyone for granted. Emotional matters are best not dealt with until you can clear your head and figure out what you want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make time for people who put a smile on your face. Romance is favored. Quality time spent making plans with someone special will improve your life. Run your household with charitable efficiency.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get out and about. Enhance your chance to advance by upgrading your qualifications. Sign up for courses, attend a networking function or mingle with people who share your skill set.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Troubles will mount if you can't agree with someone close to you. Consider how you can rectify a domestic problem by rearranging your environment to suit certain needs. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be disappointed if you rely on someone who promises a lot and does nothing. Take control by making plans to improve your home life and offload responsibilities that don't belong to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A reserved attitude will prevent an emotional scene. Don't get involved in a joint venture. Shared expenses will cause worry and anxiety, not to mention loss, if each party doesn't hold the same values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.