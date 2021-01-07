If you stay focused on what's important to you, the results will be above and beyond your expectations. Choose your battles wisely and evaluate your goals based on what's best for you. A physical change will boost your confidence. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get involved in others' business. Forge ahead with your plans, regardless of any interference. Don't waste valuable time; do your best to get ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Get the lowdown before you make a decision that could influence your financial status. The research you do will give you the peace of mind required to ease stress and move forward with confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Discuss troubling matters. Dealing with people you've known for a long time will be taxing. An enthusiastic, fair approach is necessary.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Invest in something that will make your life easier and your relationships with the people you care about better. A change will lead to personal growth and a healthier lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Self-improvement projects will help eliminate uncertainty and bring you peace of mind. Sharing feelings with a loved one will help you understand all sides of a situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't second-guess yourself because someone doesn't think or do things your way. Believe in your ability to get things done and make your life better.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make a positive move. Be innovative and willing to work with the people or circumstances you encounter. Romance is encouraged. Be careful with your money.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let inevitable changes get you down. Consider what you have and what you are capable of doing, and you will discover a new opportunity that will help you advance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Personal and physical changes will improve your day. Taking better care of your health and well-being will bring about personal stability. Love and romance are on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discipline and hard work will help you overcome any adversity you encounter at home or with a friend or relative. Speak up, but don't start a feud. Honesty and tact will be required.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let confusion take the reins. When in doubt, make your position clear to anyone trying to pressure you into something questionable. Be innovative regarding a necessary change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your money in a safe place, avoid joint ventures and verify information you receive before you take action or pass it along. Concentrate on what's important to you.
