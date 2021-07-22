Look at the possibilities, then set your plan in motion. Refuse to let others get in your way. Stand by your beliefs and concentrate on what you want to pursue. Invest more time, money, blood, sweat and tears into your skills and education in order to reach the destination of your dreams. Choose the life you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend time nurturing relationships. Make the necessary changes to alleviate problems at home or with someone you love. A financial opportunity looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Control your emotions, and you'll avoid making poor choices. Make decisions based on your best interest. An opportunity is good only if it helps you excel. A positive lifestyle will encourage better relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- It's up to you to build a solid home base. Eliminate whatever is bogging you down. An intelligent approach to investments and making money will get you one step closer to the life you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a second or even a third look at something you are contemplating before you get involved. Baby steps will ensure that you do proper research. Don't venture from your comfort zone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put together a financial plan that will help you build equity, and you'll feel good about your future. An exciting prospect will tempt you, but consider doing your own thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep a poker face when dealing with unstable situations. Look for pitfalls, and you'll find a way to convince others to see things your way. Aim to unite, not divide.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- What you want won't jibe with someone's plans. Take the high road and give others the same freedom you want in return. Try to find solutions that work for everyone, even if they aren't perfect.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your open mind and heart will lead to lengthy discussions and unique options. A change implemented with peace and love will help you build a solid and robust future filled with opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a fresh look at an old plan. How you approach something will change your attitude about what you want to aim for in the future. Put more emphasis on blending home and family with fun and tranquility.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Analyze what you are up against and refrain from making a fuss. Aim to bypass a situation that can ruin your plans. Have patience with those close to you, and be willing to compromise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Choose your battles wisely and don't get involved in matters that you haven't researched properly. Focus on what you can do on your own or how best to use your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take good care of personal and financial matters. Lower your overhead and avoid getting involved in joint ventures. Spend time catching up with old friends and relatives. Romance is in the stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.