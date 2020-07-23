You'll have excess energy and discipline this year to help you take care of unfinished business and make plans for a new beginning. Additional charm coupled with showmanship will make you difficult to resist. Step into the spotlight and do your own thing. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Evaluate your situation and consider ways to make it better. A pick-me-up will lead to a positive change and healthier relationships. Romance and physical fitness are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take part in a program that teaches you something you want to master. The experience will have an impact on your life that will be instrumental in guiding you in the right direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Re-evaluate your motives. Think twice about how you are dealing with others. Go over your papers and make the necessary updates. Stop procrastinating and start initiating change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Combine business and pleasure. Discuss your ideas with someone you hope will take part in carrying them out. Make your intentions clear and proceed with your plans. A lifestyle change will enrich you emotionally and spiritually.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take aggressive action if it will help you get things done. The changes you make at home will make it easier to adjust to new living conditions. Romance will lift your spirits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Avoid getting into a spat with someone eager to fight back. If a change is necessary, make it in good faith and with the support of those affected by your actions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can count on your emotions to steer you in the right direction. Listen to your heart and do what's best for you. Personal improvements will boost your morale.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep personal information secret. Take an intelligent approach when dealing with seniors and children. Heartfelt discussions will get you further than forcing your will on others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't fall behind. Put in the time to finish what you start in order to avoid criticism and complaints. Physical activities will ease stress, and romance will brighten your day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your friends and family will welcome a change you make. Get into the swing of things and expand your interests. Time spent learning something new will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you remain calm, everything around you will settle down. Look inward and concentrate on personal growth and making physical changes that will boost your confidence. Romance will enhance your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make your thoughts and feelings clear. You may meet with opposition, but once you know who is on your side and who isn't, it will pave the way to a better future.
