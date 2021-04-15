Set high expectations and channel your energy accordingly. Determination, enthusiasm and using your skills and knowledge to get ahead will pay off. Take time to explore and expand your vision, and don't let trivial matters bring you down or hold you back. Embrace the future with optimism, and believe in your ability.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take the plunge, indulge in pastimes that bring you joy, and surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your life simple, focus on your responsibilities and clear your schedule to assure you have time to spend with a loved one. Embrace change that leads to less stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expand your mind to discover something that brings you joy. Educational pursuits, using your skills diversely and spending time with like-minded people will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a moment to analyze what's going on around you. If you jump to conclusions or let your emotions run wild, you will end up making a mistake. Keep the peace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't invite change. Sit with what you've got and consider ways to make it work -- the less commotion, the better. Use your intelligence to guide you in the best direction. Work to improve a relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Take care of every detail personally. Make a physical change that will give your ego a boost and invite compliments from a loved one. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you share your feelings with someone you care about, it will make your life easier. Shared expenses will pose a problem; keep money matters separate. Engage in something that will expand your mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Simplify matters. Don't feel pressured to make a change or move before you are ready. If you sell off things you don't need or use, it will give you the cash required to chase your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't trust anyone putting pressure on you. Take a step back to gain insight. Someone you least expect will offer an interesting point of view. Safe socializing will lead to an opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't lose sight of your goals. Don't put a change you want to make on hold for the wrong reason. Waiting for someone to make up their mind will lead to frustration. Go ahead with your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say what's on your mind. Don't expect others to come along for the ride or put your plans on hold in the hope that someone will have a change of heart. Pursue your goals and get on with your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anger set in, or you will lose sight of what's important to you. Focus on personal gain, self-improvement and what you can do to get ahead. Someone from your past will inspire you.
