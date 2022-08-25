Take the world by storm, make a positive move and follow your heart. Don't let anger set in when change is what you need. Trust in your intuition to gather the information that will help you overcome any challenges. A financial gain is within reach, but first, you must eliminate what's unnecessary and reduce your overhead. Moderation is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Feel your anxiety dissipate once you start to get organized and give away what you no longer need. Take control, make a difference and put your energy into something that brings you joy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.