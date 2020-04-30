Follow your heart when it comes to what makes you happy. Get involved with people and things that bring out the best in you. Aim high and believe in what you are capable of doing. Choose to make a positive lifestyle change this year.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Surround yourself with people who share your concerns. Take care of an unfinished project and start something new. Look for a way to turn something you enjoy doing into a profitable venture.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Watch what others do, but don't get involved. The observations you make will help you take appropriate action. Channel your energy into doing something fun or getting some exercise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use initiative and insight to make a difference. Volunteer for a cause or make improvements to the way you live. Offer to help someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take your time. Contemplate your options and consider what's important to you. Discuss personal contracts and be prepared to make a promise. Plan a romantic evening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop waffling and make the changes you've been contemplating. You'll learn a lot if you get involved in something unfamiliar. Pay closer attention to quality, not quantity, and you will get better results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your day simple and your tasks reasonable. Physical activity will take the edge off situations you have to live with for the time being. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to your relationships with others. Consider who is right for you and who isn't. Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Walk away from disruptive situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let go of the past. Keep manipulative people at a distance. An ultimatum isn't the way to win favors or get what you want. If you care about someone, share your feelings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want and don't give up until you have a firm deal in place. An innovative change at home will lead to new possibilities. Don't buy into someone's risky venture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put things in perspective and protect yourself against someone who is unreliable and asking for too much. Make a change at home that will add to your safety, enjoyment or peace of mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make a decision that will push you in a direction you've been longing to pursue. Don't hold on to something that is no longer working for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't overreact or take on too much. Take care of responsibilities and reward yourself. A personal pick-me-up or romantic evening is favored.