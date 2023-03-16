Design the life you want and start working toward your goal. Your drive and determination will carry you the distance this year if your heart is in the right place. Dream big, but don't let greed diminish the possibility of achieving peace, love and happiness. Choose the path that puts a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Simplify your life. Channel your energy into clearing clutter instead of letting the little things get to you. Pay attention to health. Make stability your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep sensitive information to yourself. Take your time and work carefully and thoroughly, with an eye on the bottom line. Don't attempt to please anyone other than yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have trouble making up your mind regarding emotional issues. Talk to someone you trust about the pros and cons of something that tempts you, and you'll get a different perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A passionate approach to whatever you do will give you the stamina you need to reach your goal, but it will also attract jealousy and interference. Work alone for best results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts. Launch a plan that is within your means financially, but is also innovative and difficult to decline. Distance yourself from anyone trying to take charge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't share too much information. You may enjoy an audience, but if the people around you know more about you than you do about them, an imbalance will occur that may not favor you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do what others expect of you and take a break. A breather will help you see things differently. Organize your life and figure out how to up your game. A change of heart is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen, learn and set a course that allows you to keep your options open. Traveling and pursuing education will encourage you to try something new. Be a leader, not a follower.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow a path that allows you to explore new territory. Taking a trip, joining a group or heading in a creative direction that helps you develop skills you enjoy using will lift your spirits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Step back and make decisions based on facts. Question what doesn't seem right and be willing to carry out your plans alone if that's what it takes to get things done your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep things in perspective. If you let your emotions take the reins, you'll miss out on meeting someone or doing something that can improve your life. Listen intently to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Control situations, read between the lines, verify your thoughts and put in the time and energy to adjust whatever isn't working for you. Take control instead of letting someone step in and take over.