Be stubborn if you believe in what you are doing. Follow your heart, give your all and pursue what makes you feel passionate. Be responsible and focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others. Be honest with yourself and others, and choose to take responsibility for what you do and what you want to happen next.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Step up and set a standard that you are proud of. Embrace opportunities, and bring about the changes that will encourage you to take better care of yourself and those you want to help. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make the necessary adjustments. If you overdo it, you will fall short when time and effort are most needed. Be smart, think outside the box and eliminate what isn't required.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sign up for something you enjoy doing. Socialize safely with people who can put a smile on your face. Share your ideas, and strive to do something that will make you feel good about yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking the helm and trying to make a difference is honorable, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Look for ways to give back without putting yourself in a vulnerable position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Arguments are a waste of time. Focus more on what you can do to satisfy your needs and to be the best that you can be. Concentrate on protecting your assets and looking for new ways to improve your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take better care of yourself. Don't attend an event that may be a health risk. Discipline will help you overcome indulgence. Make your opinions clear, and follow the path that feels most comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Send the right message. Don't mince words or leave any stone unturned. Stay focused and shoot for the stars. It's up to you to take responsibility for your actions and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to a simple lifestyle. Choose budget-friendly entertainment, and align yourself with people who share your concerns, likes and dislikes. Take good care of your health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Explore what's available to you. Socialize with people you find interesting and informative. Consider where you can get the most done and feel satisfied with what you achieve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Just say no. Refuse to be dragged into someone's cause or dreams. Figure out what makes you happy, and follow through with plans that excite you. Persistence and patience will be crucial.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Trust in your ability to get things done instead of relying on others to do something for you. Stick close to home and develop a routine that can lead to new opportunities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Dedicate time to what's important to you. Make domestic changes, and take time to learn and explore new interests. Designate a spot for engaging in pursuits that will result in better health.
