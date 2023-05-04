Let your imagination run wild and you’ll come up with impressive ideas. Let your actions express how you feel. You will get the go-ahead to make your dreams come true. Trusting and believing in yourself will motivate you to go the distance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t feel obligated to do everything yourself. Reach out to people who share your concerns. Set boundaries when dealing with difficult people. Distance yourself from those who spread fake news.

0
0
0
0
0