You'll have the drive, intelligence and insight to get things done your way this year. It's up to you to get the ball rolling and bring about positive change. A shift in your routine or how you earn money will encourage brighter days ahead. Don't settle for less than what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can get things done if you start early. Don't get worked up over things you can't change; it will only slow you down and make you grumpy. A lifestyle change will save you money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A partnership will change how you handle personal, legal and financial matters. A physical challenge will be daunting but will also make you aware of what to incorporate into your daily routine.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your desire to handle everything will help you maintain control, but it will also run you ragged. Call on someone you know you can trust to help you out and give you some breathing room.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what you can to lend a helping hand, but don't allow anyone to take advantage of your generosity. Invest in yourself first. Be wary of people trying to separate you from your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Engage in something that brings you joy. Let your creative juices flow and you'll develop innovative ideas. Mix business with pleasure, socialize and share your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Sit back and accept whatever situation you face. A domestic change may not be something you initially want, but you'll realize it's the best thing for you. Time is on your side.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have plenty of opportunities but little time to execute your plans. Assess matters quickly and initiate the changes necessary to improve your situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Simplify your life. Don't take on a fight you cannot win. Put your energy where it counts. Focus on educational pursuits that hone your skills and add to your qualifications.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participating in a creative activity will encourage positive change and better emotional connections. Recognize your skills and use them to achieve financial freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be resourceful, ask questions and reach out to people who can help you. Don't put up with nonsense or someone trying to sabotage your plans. Be direct and take action to right a wrong.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Dedication and determination will help convince others to join you. Home improvements or a change to your living arrangements will pay off and help you lower your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let an emotional incident or a manipulative individual push you to change your mind. Stand by your beliefs and refuse to let anyone interfere with what's best for you.