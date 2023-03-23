Refuse to let anger consume you when reason and practical action are required. Striving to help and make a difference will pay off. Don't take unnecessary risks or limit what you can do by trying to cut corners. Use your intelligence and connections to reach your goal and make your mark.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Leave nothing undone. False claims will lead you astray. Verify information before you invest your time or money. Make a point not to overload your plate.