Make this a year to remember. Fill your to-do list with things that make you happy. Bring balance into your life to ensure you don't slip into a habit that bogs you down and makes it easy for others to take advantage of your good nature. Life is short, and your happiness is your responsibility. Work hard, play hard and have no regrets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can have fun without overspending. Get back to nature, call on people who make you laugh or get back to a hobby that makes you feel alive and well. Update your image or home.

