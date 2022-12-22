...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM
EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/
Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory,
from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/
FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Your intuition won’t let you down. Trust and believe in your skills, knowledge and expertise. Use your smarts to figure out how to make things fall into place. Make moderation your mantra, and work to get the most for the least. Set high standards, and don’t settle for less than what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Promote solutions and do your part to celebrate the festive season. Time spent with family and friends will bring you closer. Being a good listener will bring out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself, or you may reveal someone’s surprise. Pick up the pace, focus on last-minute preparations and enjoy time spent with family and friends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Relax with people who put a smile on your face. Focus on love, romance and making memories you’ll cherish forever. Don’t hesitate to say no to a situation that could be risky.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stop, look, listen and proceed with caution. Don’t get into a no-win situation with someone who doesn’t share your opinions. Focus on keeping the peace. Enjoy the festivities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s a great day to spend with family and friends. Conversations will be lively, and sharing ideas and suggestions will prove entertaining. Don’t hesitate to join in and be a part of the festivities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pick up the pace so you can enjoy the festivities. Take the pressure off others by doing little things that make them feel special. Create a positive atmosphere that is welcoming and safe.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think twice before you agree to take on a challenge. You can have fun without taking a risk. Focus on friends, family and heartfelt conversations that help you understand what loved ones want and how they feel. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Address situations that baffle you. Ask questions, and you’ll discover something that helps you make a good decision. Don’t feel you have to overspend to impress others. Choose to be practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make the most out of situations as they arise, and everything will be fine. Embrace activities that include people of all ages, and you’ll gain valuable insight. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t be fooled by what someone does or says. Listen carefully, and don’t share sensitive information. Busy yourself with preparations and activities that lift your spirits. Avoid discord.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your ingenuity, and you’ll find a way to surprise a loved one. Getting together with friends and family will provide insight into what others are up to and how you might get involved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look for the good in everyone, and you’ll find a way to overcome differences. Check the information you receive before passing it along. Be a good listener as well as a good conversationalist.