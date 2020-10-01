ALBANY ─ Time is running out for college and high school students who want to compete for cash awards in the Albany Museum of Art’s sixth annual "A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words" essay contest. The submission period ends at midnight Saturday, Oct 3.
First-place winners in the college and high school divisions each will win a $250 cash prize. Second place in each division earns $150, with $100 going to the third-place essayist.
“There is no cost to enter, but the deadline for submitting essays is midnight on Saturday,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said.
To enter, a student must visit the AMA, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive off Gillionville Road in Albany, to view six artworks in current exhibitions. The AMA has free admission, so there is no cost to visit.
The student must choose one of the objects and then write an essay of 1,000 words or fewer about the artwork. The essays may be prose or poetry and may be written from any point of view. The essays may reference real-life events or be fictional.
“We hope that the students will find works that speak to them,” Vanoteghem said. “Each year, it’s fascinating to see how differently an artwork can impact different students. It’s a fantastic opportunity for a student, whether in high school or college, to enjoy art in a deeper way.””
Students who are residents of southwest Georgia or who attend a southwest Georgia university, college or high school are eligible to enter the contest. Dually enrolled students will compete in the college division.
The complete rules for the contest may be found on the AMA’s website, www.albanymuseum.com/1000-words-writing-competition. Essays must be emailed to 1000Words@albanymuseum.com in a Word or Word-compatible format by midnight on Saturday to be eligible for consideration.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMA is allowing students who cannot come to the museum because of health concerns to view digital images of the six art objects.
“Students who are unable to physically visit the museum to see the works may ask their teacher or the AMA Education Team to send them digital images of the selected works,” Vanoteghem said.
Winners in the high school and college divisions will be announced on Oct. 22 at the AMA, provided that health guidelines at that date permit social gatherings. If the event cannot be conducted in-person, winners will be announced in an online event.
For more information, contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or at (229) 439-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.