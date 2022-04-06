ALBANY -- If someone tells you they saw a gopher today, they most likely will not be talking about the small furry rodent. Instead they will almost certainly be talking about the gopher tortoise that lives in southwest Georgia.
The gopher tortoise is endemic to the southeast United States in five states. They are on the threatened list of animals due to loss of habitat, predation, and human activity. Approximately 6% will reach adulthood.
Actually seeing a gopher in the wild rarely occurs unless you know where they live. So seeing the state reptile of Georgia is a thrill for many people. They live primarily in open sunny, sandy places in this area. They create large underground burrows of up to 7 feet deep and 30 feet in length. These burrows create habitat not just for the tortoises, but provide living space for more than 300 documented other creatures. They even have their own species of gnat that lives only in these burrows. For this reason gopher tortoises are considered a “keystone” species and very important to maintain in the wild.
Because these animals are protected in Georgia, they cannot be taken from the wild. It is even problematic to relocate them to other places without expert knowledge due to potential disease spread. So if you do see one, enjoy the moment. If you must handle a tortoise to assist it getting safely across a road, please take them to a safe place in the direction they were traveling.
If you would like to see a “gopher” and learn more about them, this weekend is the time. Jackie Entz Shores, director of education with the Artesian Alliance and resident gopher tortoise expert, and her staff have planned a program for the public that is free with admission to the parks.
“The gopher tortoise exhibit at Chehaw Park and Zoo will have a program Saturday from (noon) to 1 p.m.," Shores said. "There will be a special 'shellebration' with extra crafts, games, and educational activities. We will make our very own tortoise shells. The party will wrap up at 12:50 when the gopher tortoises get a special treat. This program will also occur at the gopher tortoise exhibit and the Flint RiverQuarium on Sunday, which is Gopher Tortoise Day, at the same times."
Gopher Tortoise Day was founded by the Gopher Tortoise Council. Per their website, it was formed in 1978 by a group of southeastern biologists and other citizens concerned with the decline of the gopher tortoise. The goals of GTC are: (1) to offer professional advice for management, conservation, and protection of gopher tortoises; (2) to encourage the study of the life history, ecology, behavior, physiology, and management of gopher tortoises and other upland species; (3) to conduct active public information and conservation education programs; (4) to seek effective protection of the gopher tortoise and other upland species throughout the southeastern United States.
Southwest Georgians are invited to see and learn about one of our favorite natives. Chehaw Park and Zoo and the Flint RiverQuarium hope to get a big turnout for this initial celebration of Gopher Tortoise Day in Albany.
