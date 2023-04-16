'Saturday Night Live' star Molly Kearney talks trans kids' rights during high-flying Weekend Update spot

Michael Che and Molly Kearney during Weekend Update on April 15's episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

 NBC

"Saturday Night Live" had some scathing commentary on the current wave of anti-trans legislation sweeping the country, brought to viewers by one of the newer additions to the cast.

Molly Kearney, who has the distinction of being the long-running NBC comedy sketch show's first nonbinary cast member, literally dropped in on the Weekend Update segment on Saturday in a flying harness, to discuss the issues facing trans kids in the US.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags