Scarlett Johansson says she was 'groomed' for 'bombshell' roles

Scarlett Johansson, here in 2021, said on Tuesday that she was 'groomed' for 'bombshell' roles in her early roles.

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about some of her early roles.

During a conversation on the "Table for Two" podcast on Tuesday, Johansson described how she felt while filming her 2003 movies "Lost in Translation" and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" while she was still a teenager.

