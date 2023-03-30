Scarlett Johansson stars in trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Scarlett Johansson in director Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City."

 Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

The official trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," has dropped.

The movie is packed with stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Rita Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Jarvis Cocker, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau.

