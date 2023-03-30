Scarlett Johansson stars in trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Scarlett Johansson in director Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City."
The official trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," has dropped.
The movie is packed with stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Rita Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Jarvis Cocker, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau.
In the trailer, Schwartzman's character asks his father-in-law, played by Hanks, to come assist him with his kids while he deals with his car, which has broken down in a place called Asteroid City. Soon, aliens arrive and everyone is stuck in Asteroid City, quarantined and directed to not leave the area.
"How long can they keep us in Asteroid City, legally?" someone asks.
According to the official description, the movie is set in the 1955 in a fictional American desert town.
"Asteroid City" is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.