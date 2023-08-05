ALBANY — Even for Benjamin Wright, a troubled young man who, as far back as he could remember, was a Grade A juvenile delinquent who had little respect for anyone in authority and would fight anyone, no matter how big or small, at the drop of a hat, the decision was an easy one.

“A(n) RYDC caseworker told me: ‘You’re going to Turner Job Corps in Albany, or you’re going back to RYDC (detention),” Wright remembers as he reflected recently on his rough-and-tumble childhood. “That was an easy choice; I’d been fighting my way through youth detention centers for years.”

