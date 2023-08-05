...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Dougherty County School System Police Officer Benjamin Wright recently published his first book, “From a Juvenile Delinquent to a Police Officer.”
ALBANY — Even for Benjamin Wright, a troubled young man who, as far back as he could remember, was a Grade A juvenile delinquent who had little respect for anyone in authority and would fight anyone, no matter how big or small, at the drop of a hat, the decision was an easy one.
“A(n) RYDC caseworker told me: ‘You’re going to Turner Job Corps in Albany, or you’re going back to RYDC (detention),” Wright remembers as he reflected recently on his rough-and-tumble childhood. “That was an easy choice; I’d been fighting my way through youth detention centers for years.”