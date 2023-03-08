If the last "Scream" movie made noise by wedding the old with the new, "Scream VI" reinforces how shrewd the producers were in casting the next generation, with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega ably carrying this chapter of horror's most self-referential franchise. Throw in a new venue and the same old thrills and kills, and Paramount should be slashing all the way to the bank.

The ad campaign makes a little too much, in a "Start spreading the news" kind of way, of shifting the action to New York City. While that does provide some fresh wrinkles (on the subway, no one can hear you you-know-what), slicing and dicing up the Big Apple doesn't do anything significant to shake up the basic formula.

